Aviva PLC Acquires 23,300 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $10,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 172,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 121.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $40.17.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

