Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Iron Mountain worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Iron Mountain by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $931,471.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500,929.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 88.48%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.