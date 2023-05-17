828 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,419,000 after purchasing an additional 811,702 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $137,387,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,422,000 after acquiring an additional 108,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,829,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,578,000 after acquiring an additional 67,358 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

