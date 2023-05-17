Aviva PLC Cuts Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,835 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 30,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 180,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,327,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Stephens decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Further Reading

