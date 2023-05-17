Huntington National Bank Sells 206 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,676,000 after purchasing an additional 319,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $27,724,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 306,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after acquiring an additional 259,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 283,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 198,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,646. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

