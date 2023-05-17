Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Everest Re Group worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $378.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

