Huntington National Bank Sells 2,514 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,465,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,264,000 after acquiring an additional 351,965 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,098,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,755,000 after buying an additional 182,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,011,000 after buying an additional 459,442 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.07.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $147.71.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

