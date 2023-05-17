California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 2,749 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,773 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Bank of Hawaii worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.42. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Compass Point lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

