2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 27,290 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48.

On Wednesday, May 10th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91.

On Monday, May 8th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 29,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

