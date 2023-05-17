PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Zacks reports. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million.

PED opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 263,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $248,095.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,391,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,007.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 174,666 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $183,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 600,334 shares in the company, valued at $630,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 263,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $248,095.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,391,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,007.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 51.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 307,640 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PEDEVCO by 374.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 92,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PEDEVCO by 69.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PEDEVCO by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PEDEVCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price target on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

PEDEVCO Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

