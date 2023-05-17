Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

JSPR has been the topic of several other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.85 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JSPR opened at $1.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.97. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $3.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JSPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $7,320,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 505.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 166,210 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 740.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 942,898 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

