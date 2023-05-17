Huntington National Bank Has $52,000 Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $149.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.94. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $216.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 43.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

