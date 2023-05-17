Huntington National Bank Sells 140 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX opened at $421.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $418.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.61. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $445.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

