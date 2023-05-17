Huntington National Bank Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 92,855 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $834,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $45.20.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.