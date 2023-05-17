Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Block were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 299.9% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Block by 59.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Block by 24.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,777,000 after acquiring an additional 574,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,130 shares of company stock worth $21,650,400. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of -92.57 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQ. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

