Huntington National Bank Acquires Shares of 6,831 Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Haleon by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Haleon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 251,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

HLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.51) to GBX 364 ($4.56) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

