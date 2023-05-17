Huntington National Bank Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 43.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,885,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $134.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.21.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

