Huntington National Bank Decreases Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Price Performance

Paylocity stock opened at $168.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $6,132,456.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,309,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,047,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $6,132,456.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,309,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,047,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,276 shares of company stock worth $18,439,939 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading

