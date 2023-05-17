Huntington National Bank Sells 995 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

NYSE CCEP opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.66.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.