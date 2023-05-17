Huntington National Bank Purchases Shares of 1,276 DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $58,827,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 1,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,254 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in DCP Midstream by 929.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,751,000 after purchasing an additional 859,112 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,934,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,812,000 after buying an additional 639,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in DCP Midstream by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,613,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,581,000 after buying an additional 328,674 shares during the period. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

DCP Midstream Stock Down 0.0 %

DCP opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading

