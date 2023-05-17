Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Holdings Trimmed by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.21. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $104.65.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

