Huntington National Bank Buys 332 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 288.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after buying an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 746.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 43,714 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,676,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $4,208,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 56,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BOKF. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $76.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.87. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $110.85. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BOK Financial news, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward C. Iv Joullian purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.12 per share, for a total transaction of $149,990.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,734.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,420 shares of company stock worth $441,655 over the last 90 days. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Further Reading

