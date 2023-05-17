Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Position Lifted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 862.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,681.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCOI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $36,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $444,506.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $123,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,794.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $36,996.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,506.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,209,866 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.