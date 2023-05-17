Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Life Storage Trading Down 2.0 %

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $131.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.63. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 111.37%.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.