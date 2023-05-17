Huntington National Bank Purchases 673 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 120.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in JD.com were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in JD.com by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,990,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of JD.com by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,931,000 after buying an additional 2,024,813 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,942,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,302,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of JD.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,648,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,513,000 after buying an additional 135,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.58.

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com stock opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $68.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.44.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

