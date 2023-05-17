Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stake Raised by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 311.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

