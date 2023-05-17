EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 569.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293,070 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.35.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

