Huntington National Bank Raises Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 152.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $456.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.32. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $379.63 and a one year high of $572.50.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.50.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.