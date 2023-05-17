Huntington National Bank Sells 3,353 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

