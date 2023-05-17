Huntington National Bank Sells 286 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

LYB stock opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

