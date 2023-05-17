2,000 Shares in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Separately, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CHS by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period.

Shares of CHSCP opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. CHS Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

