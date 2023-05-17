Huntington National Bank Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 166.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

