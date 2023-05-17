Huntington National Bank Acquires 2,236 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 843.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.