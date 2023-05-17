Huntington National Bank Raises Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 81,800.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average of $72.39. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,016,881.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Stories

