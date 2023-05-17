Huntington National Bank Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,654,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,999 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,044,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,993,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,596,000 after purchasing an additional 261,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $134.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.62.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

