Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Flex were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Price Performance

FLEX opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $79,447.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,216 shares of company stock worth $579,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.