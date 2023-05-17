Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Shares Up 15.4%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating) traded up 15.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 174,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 734,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

