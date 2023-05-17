iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.70

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.70 and last traded at $94.70, with a volume of 75377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.