MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading Down 3%

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.90 and last traded at $26.90. 28,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 247,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 588,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,774,589.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,264,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,916,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,439,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.