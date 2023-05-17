Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,610,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 1,039,313 shares.The stock last traded at $76.63 and had previously closed at $76.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average is $75.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 108,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,448,000 after acquiring an additional 47,778 shares during the period. Finally, Schiavi & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

