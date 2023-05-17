Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 66,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 34,553 shares.The stock last traded at $16.65 and had previously closed at $16.75.

VTRU has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vitru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vitru from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vitru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $533.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.93.

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.92 million. Vitru had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vitru Limited will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vitru by 4,544.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 65,307 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vitru by 12.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vitru by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vitru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

