Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 66,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 34,553 shares.The stock last traded at $16.65 and had previously closed at $16.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VTRU has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vitru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vitru from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vitru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.
Vitru Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $533.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.93.
Institutional Trading of Vitru
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vitru by 4,544.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 65,307 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vitru by 12.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vitru by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vitru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vitru
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
Featured Stories
