89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.88

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 515816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

ETNB has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.56 and a current ratio of 20.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $35,280.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,648.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $35,280.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,578 shares in the company, valued at $813,648.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,529,326 shares of company stock worth $41,016,456 and have sold 44,944 shares worth $734,009. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in 89bio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 89bio during the first quarter worth $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in 89bio by 167.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

