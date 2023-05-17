Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 15.9% Higher

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 15.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $18.99. 6,580,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 6,217,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Upstart Trading Down 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $61,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $61,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $175,486.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 730,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,204. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

