HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $470.67

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $470.67 and last traded at $469.78, with a volume of 162244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $462.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.04.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,068,000 after acquiring an additional 92,964 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in HubSpot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 6.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in HubSpot by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,644,000 after purchasing an additional 346,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in HubSpot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.