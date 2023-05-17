IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Large Volume Increase

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 52,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 29,584 shares.The stock last traded at $47.88 and had previously closed at $46.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IESC shares. TheStreet upgraded IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IES in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $980.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in IES by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IES by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in IES by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IES by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in IES by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

