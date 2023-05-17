IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Large Volume Increase

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 52,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 29,584 shares.The stock last traded at $47.88 and had previously closed at $46.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IESC shares. TheStreet upgraded IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IES in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $980.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10.
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.
