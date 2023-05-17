Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 119,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 65,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Fancamp Exploration Trading Down 13.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. It owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

