Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $191.90 and last traded at $192.22. Approximately 1,125,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,993,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.26.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.54 and its 200 day moving average is $175.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,610.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,380 shares of company stock worth $51,233,846. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.