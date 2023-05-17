Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Atmos Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Atmos Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $121.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,649,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,627,000 after purchasing an additional 912,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,460,000 after acquiring an additional 100,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Stories

