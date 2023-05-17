Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Down 3.5%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 1,931,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,622,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SPCE shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 107.33% and a negative net margin of 23,751.78%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was up 296.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,539,000 after buying an additional 5,773,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,569,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after buying an additional 1,199,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,747,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,591,000 after buying an additional 1,142,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,630,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 900,757 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

