HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Down 4.3%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.68. Approximately 9,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 44,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

HilleVax Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 22.28 and a quick ratio of 22.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.42. On average, equities research analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

HilleVax Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax in the first quarter valued at $174,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HilleVax by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HilleVax by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in HilleVax by 43.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HilleVax by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

